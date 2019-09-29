Drudge played role in Clinton impeachment - he's back to do it again

(THE HOUR) "Impeach Yourselves!" read the banner headline on Breitbart.com Wednesday morning, summing up what much of the right-wing news world thinks of the congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump that had been launched the previous day.

"The psychotic anti-Trump hysteria has now completely overtaken the entire Democratic Party," Fox News anchor and Trump booster Sean Hannity told nearly 4 million viewers Tuesday.

"They think anytime a Republican is elected president, there must have been something 'illegitimate' going on," Kevin D. Williamson wrote in the National Review Thursday.

