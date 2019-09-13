SECTIONS
Eddie Money, '2 tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70

'He will live on forever through his music'

WND News Services
Published September 13, 2019
(Associated Press) Eddie Money, who left behind a career as a New York police officer to become one of the top-selling rock stars of the 1970s and ’80s, with hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died. He was 70.

Publicist Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family and said Money died Friday morning in Los Angeles. Money had recently announced that he had advanced cancer.

In 1987, the husky-voiced, blue collar performer received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

