Eddie Money, '2 tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70

(Associated Press) Eddie Money, who left behind a career as a New York police officer to become one of the top-selling rock stars of the 1970s and ’80s, with hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight,” has died. He was 70.

Publicist Cindy Ronzoni provided a statement from the family and said Money died Friday morning in Los Angeles. Money had recently announced that he had advanced cancer.

In 1987, the husky-voiced, blue collar performer received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for “Take Me Home Tonight,” which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

Read the full story ›