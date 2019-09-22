SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Elizabeth Warren leads in Iowa poll for 1st time

Besting both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 11:25am
Print

(DES MOINES REGISTER) -- Elizabeth Warren has surged in Iowa, narrowly overtaking Joe Biden and distancing herself from fellow progressive Bernie Sanders, the latest Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows.

Warren, the U.S. senator from Massachusetts, now holds a 2-percentage-point lead, with 22% of likely Democratic caucusgoers saying she is their first choice for president. It is the first time she has led in the Register’s poll.

Former Vice President Biden, who had led each of the Register’s three previous 2020 cycle polls, follows her at 20%. Sanders, the U.S. senator from Vermont, has fallen to third place with 11%.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Possible hoax: Racial slur targets Native American student
Less than 10 attend white-privilege event on campus of 30,000
Teacher quits as students 'in danger' from climate change
Church's drag-queen event for kids draws protest
Whiskey vs. whisky: What's the difference?
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×