How Elizabeth Warren used fake Native American identity to get ahead

With many pundits now viewing Elizabeth Warren as the likely Democratic presidential nominee in 2020, the Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity revisited the Massachusetts senator's claim that she never used her dubious claim of Native American heritage to advance her career.

Hannity presented evidence that for more than three decades, she lied about her race "and used it to get ahead."

In her registration for the state bar in Texas in 1986, for example, she filled in a form indicating her race was "American Indian."

In her 2012 run for the Senate, she insisted her employees didn't know anything about her Native American heritage.

But Hannity pointed out that Harvard repeatedly used her to boost its "diversity" bona fides, touting her as "a person of color" and a "Native American."

Hal Lambert, in a column for RealClearPolitics, recounted the circumstances of Harvard Law School's offer of a highly coveted tenured professor job in 1993. Harvard had been targeted with a discrimination lawsuit regarding its hiring practices was openly trying to hire women and people of color at its law school.

Warren didn't begin her job until 1995, due to "family reasons," but shortly after she began, Harvard Law School News Director Mike Chmura began touting her as the first woman of color to be given tenure at the institution.

In 1996, Chmura identified Warren as a native American professor in the Harvard Crimson campus newspaper.

In 1997, in the Fordham Law Review, Chmura spotlighted Warren as Harvard Law's "first woman of color."

In 1998, in a letter to the New York Times, the spokesman stated that the law school had appointed "eight women, including a Native American."

Three days later, the Crimson said "Harvard Law School has only one tenured minority woman, Gottlieb Professor Elizabeth Warren, who is Native American."

In 1999, Harvard began publishing its affirmative action plan on its website and listed a single Native American professor.