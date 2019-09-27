SECTIONS
Ethics complaint filed against House Dem

Accused of sponsoring legislation to help his family's law firm

Published September 27, 2019 at 9:14am
(Washington Examiner) A government watchdog group has filed an ethics complaint calling for a federal investigation into Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright claiming that he violated conflict of interest rules by sponsoring bills that would benefit a law firm in which he has a multimillion-dollar financial interest.

The complaint, filed with the Office of Congressional Ethics, alleges that Cartwright’s actions represent “a clear conflict of interest” that “undermines public confidence.” It asks the office to conduct an immediate investigation. The document was filed by the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a government watchdog group.

Cartwright’s potential financial conflict involving truck insurance legislation was first reported by the Washington Examiner this month. The Pennsylvania Democrat recently introduced two bills that would increase the mandatory minimum liability insurance for commercial truck drivers from $750,000 to $4.5 million.

