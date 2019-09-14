Evangelicals harvest land in settlements Israel hopes to annex

(REUTERS) It's harvest time in vineyards atop the hills of Shilo settlement in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. But it's not Jewish settlers picking the grapes, it's evangelical Christians.

They are volunteers for the devout U.S. evangelical group HaYovel which brings Christians to help Jewish farmers in settlements that Israel has built on land that Palestinians seek for a state.

Evangelicals have been a core support base for U.S. President Donald Trump since the 2016 election. Many are also staunch supporters of Israel, feeling a religious connection with the Jewish people and the Holy Land.

