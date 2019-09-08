SECTIONS
Ex-James Bond Pierce Brosnan wants a female 007

'I think it would be exhilarating'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 8, 2019 at 7:51pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Pierce Brosnan has joined the chorus of those who want a woman to play Bond.

When asked if a woman should take the torch from Daniel Craig after the upcoming 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, Brosnan, 66, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

The Irish actor, who starred as Agent 007 in movies including "GoldenEye," "Tomorrow Never Dies" and "The World Is Not Enough," admitted he didn't think it'll happen anytime soon, however.

