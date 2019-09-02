SECTIONS
Explosives found near Labor Day parade route

Event canceled 'out of an abundance of caution'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2019 at 1:01pm
(NJ.COM) -- A Middlesex County man is in police custody after several pipe bomb-like devices were found near the route of a Labor Day parade that the governor was set to attend Monday.

Officials detained a man on Monday morning after they found “over half a dozen” devices on his large property near South Plainfield’s Labor Day Parade route, according to a senior law enforcement official with the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.

Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy were supposed to attend the parade, which was set to start at 10 a.m., according to spokesman Dan Bryan. The parade and other festivities were abruptly cancelled by borough officials Monday morning.

Read the full story ›

