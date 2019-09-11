Facebook: Ad for Bible holidays too 'sexually provocative'

An ad created for online posting by the Ariel Jewish Center to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, also known as the biblical Feast of Trumpets, and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, wasn't too complicated.

"High Holidays. Rosh Hashanah: First Day – Mon., Sept. 30. Yom Kippur: Tues., Oct. 8 (night), Wed., Oct. 9 (day)," it said. "Register: 410-764-5000 or ARIELCenter.org/Services."

But it was way too much for Facebook, which responded with a censorship notice that the "Ad Can't Run."

"This ad isn't running because it is sexually provocative or overly suggestive," the online behemoth announced.

The image of the ad, and Facebook's response, was captured by Breaking Israel News.

There, David Sidman reported the ad then linked to an Ariel Center video.

Sidman reported the center's rabbi, Rabbi Belinsky, wondered, "Does anyone see anything sexually explicit?"

He reported, "Censoring innocuous Jewish causes and pro-Israel voices for that matter is nothing new on Facebook and social media in general."

He cited pro-Israel activist Zahava Englard Shapiro, who told the Jewish Press the site has barred her many times for allegedly offensive posts.

"The most outrageous time," she explained, "was when Facebook sent me a notice about a post I had written three years before where I referenced Arab Muslim terrorism, stating a factual account. They claimed it did not conform to community standards, which is the same type of message I receive each time I am banned."