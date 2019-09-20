Facebook employee leaps to death from company HQ building

(DEADLINE) A Facebook employee apparently leaped to his death today at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.

The man, who has not been identified, jumped from the fourth floor of a building on the Facebook campus, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Menlo Park Police Officers and Menlo Park Fire Protection District personnel responded, and when they arrived, found the victim unresponsive,” Menlo Park Police Department said on Thursday. “Firefighters and paramedics administered medical aid but were unable to revive the victim.”

Police said no foul play was involved, according to a preliminary investigation.

