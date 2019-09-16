Facebook removes angel mom's posts on illegals

(WESTERN JOURNAL) Mary Ann Mendoza is not a popular woman among tech companies, it seems.

Mendoza, an “angel mom” whose son was killed by a drunk driver that was illegally in this country, was suspended from Twitter in July for doing what she’s done for years: Posting about illegal immigration.

Now, according to Breitbart, Facebook has done something similar. Not only has it taken down two of her posts for violating “Community Standards on hate speech,” she says the donation button on her organization’s page has been permanently removed, according to Breitbart.

The button allows individuals to donate to Mendoza’s group, Angel Families, through the social media platform.

