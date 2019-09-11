SECTIONS
Falwell: FBI to probe 'criminal conspiracy' at Liberty

'Culture of fear and self-dealing at the largest Christian college in the world'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2019 at 11:04pm
(THE HILL) -- Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. told Hill.TV on Tuesday that he has begun sharing information with the FBI in what he alleged was a criminal conspiracy against him by former board members at the school.

Falwell said in an exclusive interview that in the coming days the FBI will review university documents at the Lynchburg, Va., campus. He accused former colleagues of stealing school property in the form of emails and then sharing them with reporters in an effort to damage his reputation.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

