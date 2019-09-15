Family behind opioid crisis 'funneled $1B to different banks'

(BBC NEWS) The billionaire Sackler family "funnelled" at least $1bn (£800m) to different banks, including accounts in Switzerland, officials said.

The Sacklers own Purdue Pharma, which is accused of fuelling the US opioid crisis through drugs like OxyContin.

Purdue is currently facing legal action brought by more than 2,000 plaintiffs, including almost two dozen US states.

Forbes estimates the Sacklers are worth $13bn, but many states claim the family has more money hidden abroad.

