(DAILY CALLER) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke were among several Democratic presidential candidates who spoke out after the shooting Saturday in Odessa, Texas.

Their comments came after five people died and at least 21 others were injured after a shooting Saturday in Odessa and Midland. At least 21 people were shot, two of whom are police officers, Midland Mayor Jerry Morales said, according to CNN.