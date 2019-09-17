SECTIONS
Federal judge rules for student's valentines with Bible messages

Technical college violated woman's rights with ban on 'Jesus Loves You!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2019 at 11:05pm
(MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL) A federal judge in Green Bay ruled Friday that Northeast Wisconsin Technical College violated the First Amendment when officials ordered a student to stop handing out Valentine's Day cards containing messages from the Bible, including "Jesus Loves You!" and "God is Love!"

Polly Olsen, 29, a Green Bay woman studying to become a paralegal, filed a lawsuit against the college a little more than a year ago and came to the attention of President Donald Trump, who invited her to the White House in March.

On Valentine's Day 2018, Olsen was handing out cards with Bible messages to students and staff when a campus official told her she was violating school policy and took her to the security office. Olsen has said the cards were a family tradition started by her late mother.

