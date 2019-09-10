You're fired! John Bolton quits at Trump's request

President Donald Trump said Tuesday said he asked his national security adviser, John Bolton, to resign after he "disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions."

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump said on Twitter.

"I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning."

However, Bolton insisted in a tweet that he took the initiative.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow,'" Bolton wrote.

Washington Post reporter Robert Costa later tweeted that his received a text message from Bolton saying, "Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night."

Trump said that he would name a new national security adviser next week.

Bolton had opposed the peace agreement with the Taliban and clashed with the president over handling challenges such as North Korea and Iran.