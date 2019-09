(FOX NEWS) — This definitely counts as a once-in-a-lifetime catch.

A fisherman was shocked when he reeled in a bizarre, alien-looking creature from the water. The strange animal had large bulbous eyes that made it look like something truly out of this world.

Oscar Lundahl nearly “jumped out of his fishing boat” when he pulled the strange creature into his boat, The Sun reported. Photos of the fish revealed its large eyes and comparatively small body.