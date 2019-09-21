Food company fined $2 million for discriminating against 'non-Hispanics'

In a race discrimination lawsuit, the federal government has negotiated a settlement requiring a company that produces Mexican-style cheese and meat products to pay $2 million for discriminating against non-Hispanics.

El Mexicano and its parent, San Jose, California-based Marquez Brothers International, were accused of preferring Hispanic job applicants over all other races in unskilled production and warehouse positions,BizPacReview reported.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's complaint charged that the companies "discouraged non-Hispanic applicants from applying for open positions, by, among other things, imposed a language requirement not required for the job."

That violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The EEOC filed the suit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California.

The federal agency said that in addition to the fine, Marquez Brothers agreed to "sweeping injunctive relief to prevent discrimination in the future, including hiring an external monitor; implementing hiring goals and measures to ensure hiring transparency and diversification; training; reporting; and other significant measures."

A claims process is being set up for job applicants who were rejected by the company because of race.

"We commend Marquez Brothers for its commitment to providing equal employment opportunities for all applicants and employees," said Anna Park, regional attorney for EEOC's Los Angeles District Office, whose jurisdiction includes Kings County. "We encourage anyone who may have been affected to come forward and make a claim."

BPR noted that two black men said they had applied for jobs at two different Marquez Brothers facilities in California but were turned away.

The lawsuit said one of the applicants "was not hired despite having been better qualified than those ultimately hired."

The complaint charged Marquez Brothers "maintained this pattern of discrimination for the past 10 years" at its facilities in California, Colorado, Arkansas, Illinois, Texas, Nevada, Oklahoma, Arizona and Utah.