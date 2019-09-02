Fountains of youth for seniors: Online brain games

(STUDY FINDS) -- IRVINE, Calif. — It may not be so easy in our elder years to get around like we used to, but that doesn’t mean our brains have to slow down too. A recent University of California, Irvine-led study found that people in their 70s can multitask cognitively just as well as younger adults their 20s with the help of online brain-training exercises.

This is good news in a time of information overload, when individuals of all ages are being asked to multitask to a degree never known before.

“The brain is not a muscle, but like our bodies, if we work out and train it, we can improve our mental performance,” says lead author Mark Steyvers, a professor of cognitive sciences with the university, in a statement.

