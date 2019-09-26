Fox News hosts trade barbs over legality of Trump phone call

The July phone call that has further riven Washington now has two Fox News hosts in open war with each other.

In began Tuesday with Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano declaring to daytime host Shepard Smith that President Trump's acknowledgement that he asked Ukrainian President Zelensky to "look into" alleged corruption by Joe Biden and his son Hunter amounted to "a crime."

Primetime host Tucker Carlson interviewed on his show that night former U.S. attorney Joseph diGenova, who disputed Napolitano's assessment and called him a "fool."

On Wednesday, Smith fired back, calling diGenova a "partisan guest" and describing the criticism of Napolitano as "repugnant."

Carlson had diGenova return to his show Wednesday night.

"Apparently our daytime host, who hosted Judge Napolitano, was watching last night and was outraged by what you said and quite ironically called you partisan,” he told diGenova.

Carlson then played a clip of Smith's "repugnant" comment.

"Attacking our colleague, who is here to offer legal assessments on our air in our work home is repugnant," Smith said.

Carlson reacted: "Not clear if that was you or me but someone is repugnant."

Carlson asked diGenova again, after the release of the Trump call transcript earlier that day, "Was it a crime or not?"

"Absolutely not," he replied.

"Let me educate Judge Napolitano. The president of the United States is the executive branch under Article 2. He is the chief law enforcement officer of the United States. He can ask anyone -- a citizen, a foreign leader -- a question. He can make a suggestion about an investigation. Because he runs them."

The segment begins at the 17:55 mark:

DiGenova also noted the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel ruled in the matter that requesting information from a foreign leader is not a "thing of legal value" amounting a foreign campaign contribution.

Carlson commented that people of good will can have differing views, which is why it "doesn't seem honest to me when a host, any host on any channel, including this one, pretends that the answer is obvious."

"That's not news, is it? That's opinion."

DiGenova noted that he gave his legal opinion and Napolitano gave his, "and he's entitled to it."

"But I can tell you as a former United States attorney, I'm right."