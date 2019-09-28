Free speech advocates challenge university's 'anti-bullying' campaign

Free-speech advocates are challenging a university's "anti-bullying" campaign in court, contending it violates their constitutionally protected rights.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has returned the case to a lower court to review a preliminary order halting the campaign at the University of Michigan.

Speech First Inc. sued the university arguing its definition of "bullying" infringes on constitutionally protected speech.

The 6th Circuit reversed a lower court's ruling against the order halting the activities of a "Bias Response Team," which shut down debate of issues such as illegal immigration and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The "Team" is instructed to contact students who are reported for making statements regarded as "bullying."

"Speech First contends that the University of Michigan has stifled student speech through its policy prohibiting bullying and harassing behavior and its Bias Response Team initiative," the appeals court explained.

The district court said Speech First lacked standing to challenge the university program, but the appeals court disagreed.

"We vacate the district court's denial of injunctive relief and remand the case for the district court to consider the merits of Speech First's motion for a preliminary injunction," the 6th Circuit said.

Speech First doesn't favor "bullying" but argues "that one set of the university's definitions of 'bullying' and 'harassing' behavior is overbroad and vague, sweeping in protected speech."

Significantly, the university has changed its definitions of the terms since the case began.

After receiving a complaint, the "Bias" team contacts the accused. A face-to-face meeting is not required, but the team can make "referrals" to police or other authorities.

The appeals court said: "Even if an official lacks actual power to punish, the threat of punishment from a public official who appears to have punitive authority can be enough to produce an objective chill.

"Governmental activity constitutes an injury-in-fact when 'the challenged exercise of governmental power [is] regulatory, proscriptive, or compulsory in nature, and the complainant [is] either presently or prospectively subject to the regulations, proscriptions, or compulsions."

The members of Speech First, the ruling said, "face an objective chill based on the functions of the Response Team."

The opinion pointed out that the university now lists the state law definitions for bullying and harassing. The changes were made after the Speech First complaint arose.

"The university has not put forth enough evidence to satisfy its burden to show that its voluntary cessation makes it 'absolutely clear that the allegedly wrongful behavior could not reasonably be expected to recur,'" the judges wrote. "The timing of the university's change also raises suspicions that its cessation is not genuine."