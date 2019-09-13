French court: Saudi princess complicit in beating up worker

(Reuters) The daughter of the King of Saudi Arabia was complicit in beating up and briefly kidnapping a workman in her luxury flat Paris, a French court ruled on Thursday, sentencing the princess to a 10-month suspended prison sentence.

Speaking after the verdict, Princess Hassa bint Salman’s French lawyer said most of the declarations made by workman Ashraf Eid were false and that an appeal would be lodged.

According to the initial indictment, Ashraf Eid told police that the princess’ bodyguard bound his hands, punched and kicked him and forced him to kiss the princess’ feet after she accused him of filming her on his cell phone.

