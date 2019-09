(ABC NEWS) -- A San Diego woman has had surgery after dreamed she was forced to eat her engagement ring woke up to discover that she had actually eaten it.

Jenna Evans was deep asleep on Tuesday night when she dreamed that her and her fiancé, Bobby, were on a high-speed train facing off with “bad guys” and during the fight Bobby told her she had to swallow her engagement ring to protect it from them, she told ABC San Diego affiliate station KGTV.

Read the full story ›