Surprise! Betting money is on this 1 candidate as Democrat nominee

One name has been picked more than any other by those who are placing bets, in the United Kingdom, on the outcome of the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. president.

Hillary.

Hillary Clinton.

You remember, the also-ran in the 2016 race. She also finished second in the Democratic primary in 2008.

Investigative reporter Sara Carter reports "U.K. bookmaker Ladbrokes allows people to put money on the race, and according to Matthew Shaddick, head of their political betting division, the former first lady and secretary of state is currently leading the pack when it comes to the number of bets people have made."

"We're baffled, to be honest," the manager said. "We've taken more bets on her to be the Democratic candidate than any of the other runners."

Clinton's odds right now are at 20 to 1, ranking her seventh in the odds category, ahead of Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard and Beto O'Rourke. Those are candidates actually running.

Clinton is not, as least not so far.

"Ladbrokes currently has Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as the front-runner with 6 to 4 odds, with former Vice President Joe Biden at 5 to 2, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at 5 to 1, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 16 to 1," Carter reported.