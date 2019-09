(GATEWAY PUNDIT) In October 2015 1,200 migrants with beards entered Stockholm, Sweden in a single day claiming to be “refugee children.”

The migrants were carrying signs begging locals for assistance for child refugees.

In Austria officials in 2016 officials found that HALF of refugees claiming to be children were adults.

In Sweden in 2017 officials found that 83% of refugee “children” were actually adults.



