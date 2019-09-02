Gingrich: Obama, Lynch knew FBI was spying on Trump

(BREITBART) -- Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich argued that it is not “conceivable” for neither former President Barack Obama nor his Attorney General Loretta Lynch to not know the FBI was spying on the Donald Trump campaign.

Gingrich told host John Catsimatidis after the recent release of the Department of Justice’s inspector general report that it is “clear” the fix was in and those involved will not be prosecuted.

“With everything we’re learning from the inspector general‘s report, how is it conceivable that the attorney general and the president didn’t know about it?” asked Gingrich. “So, part 1 is to go back and look at 2015, 2016, and ask, given what a hands-on and dynamic president that Barack Obama was, do you really believe all these things happened and the attorney general and the president didn’t know it?”

