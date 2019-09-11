Giuliani reveals what he wanted for bin Laden

'The anger was tremendous'

author-image WND News Services About | Email | Archive
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.
rss feed Subscribe to feed

(Fox News) The former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and revealed what he said to then-President George W. Bush about mastermind Usama bin Laden.

“The anger was tremendous,” he said. “When I saw President Bush for the first time and he got off the helicopter… he greeted the governor and came up to me… He says to me ‘Rudy, what can I do?’ I said when you get bin Laden let me kill him — or I might have said execute him.

“I think I was thinking as a lawyer,” Giuliani continued. “I thought there’d be capital punishment and I could try the case. I had done that for two Nazis. I only had two capital cases in my career and both of them were Nazis. One had killed 7,000 people. Another had killed 12,000 people — [a] capital case is easy when it’s like that.”

Read the full story ›
Print Print
Note: Read our discussion guidelines before commenting.