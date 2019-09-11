Giuliani reveals what he wanted for bin Laden

(Fox News) The former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, and revealed what he said to then-President George W. Bush about mastermind Usama bin Laden.

“The anger was tremendous,” he said. “When I saw President Bush for the first time and he got off the helicopter… he greeted the governor and came up to me… He says to me ‘Rudy, what can I do?’ I said when you get bin Laden let me kill him — or I might have said execute him.

“I think I was thinking as a lawyer,” Giuliani continued. “I thought there’d be capital punishment and I could try the case. I had done that for two Nazis. I only had two capital cases in my career and both of them were Nazis. One had killed 7,000 people. Another had killed 12,000 people — [a] capital case is easy when it’s like that.”