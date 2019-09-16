SECTIONS
GM workers on strike

Demand better wages, job security, profit-sharing

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2019 at 9:52am
(Washington Examiner) General Motors employees went on strike nationwide Monday following the expiration of the company's collective bargaining contract with the United Auto Workers.

The union said they were striking to regain some of the concessions made about a decade ago when the automaker was teetering on the brink of bankruptcy. The union represents 46,000 workers at 31 plants.

"We stood up for General Motors when they needed us most. Now we are standing together in unity and solidarity for our Members, their families and the communities where we work and live," said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes. The workers were striking for better wages, more affordable healthcare, job security, and better profit-sharing, among other demands.

