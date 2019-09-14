Google search algorithm getting makeover to elevate 'original reporting'

(ABC NEWS) In an over-saturated digital news age, Google announced new changes to its search algorithm that could elevate more "original reporting."

"I see it as directionally good, this is something that we have asked for, news publishers have asked for for years, so the fact that they are acknowledging this is a good thing," David Chavern, the president and CEO of the News Media Alliance, which represents 2,000 news publishers, told ABC News.

"The Google algorithms are entirely opaque," he added. "So while they can say that they are changing them in some way, nobody knows how they are actually changed or what effect they actually have."

