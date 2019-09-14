SECTIONS
Google search algorithm getting makeover to elevate 'original reporting'

'They can say they are changing them in some way, nobody knows how they are actually changed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2019 at 6:58pm
(ABC NEWS) In an over-saturated digital news age, Google announced new changes to its search algorithm that could elevate more "original reporting."

"I see it as directionally good, this is something that we have asked for, news publishers have asked for for years, so the fact that they are acknowledging this is a good thing," David Chavern, the president and CEO of the News Media Alliance, which represents 2,000 news publishers, told ABC News.

"The Google algorithms are entirely opaque," he added. "So while they can say that they are changing them in some way, nobody knows how they are actually changed or what effect they actually have."

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







