GOP calls out Dems for breaking House rules to attack Trump

Two House Republicans have accused Democrats of breaking House rules by allowing staff members to question former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski in a hearing this week.

"House Democrats have reached a new low this Congress as they pretend to hold impeachment proceedings that their own majority and leadership haven't authorized," wrote Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, and Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, in a letter to Judiciary chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Administration chairman Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif.

"Tuesday's decision to allow an outside, private consultant to question a witness violates clear House committee rules, which say explicitly that consultants may not perform the duties of committee staff," they wrote. "The decision by the chairs to allow this flagrant breach of House rules sets a dangerous precedent."

They argued that by "extending the opportunity for a part-time, political consultant to question a witness for thirty minutes while denying a duly elected member of Congress the opportunity to designate himself to do the same — even though the rules allow members that time — Democrats have granted political consultants and private contractors greater congressional privileges than elected representatives of the people."

The House Republicans pointed out that committees are authorized to hire consultants to "advise" the members and staff on matters within the committee’s jurisdiction.

"Consultants are not intended to 'perform' the duties of the members or staff. The only expertise these two consultants seem to have is giving nearly $200,000 combined to Democratic candidates and organizations and being outspoken critics of the president. If the Judiciary Committee majority members wish to have these political consultants ‘perform’ the duties of staff, then the consultant contracts should be terminated, and they should be hired as staff. This will ensure that they are held to the same ethical standards, outside income restrictions, limitations on lobbying, financial discourses and obligations of all House staff."

The letter did not identify any consultants, but staff lawyer Barry Burke was given 30 minutes to question Lewandowski.

Lewandowski repeatedly frustrated the Democrats by stating he could not answer questions about his conversations with the president. Two other officials that Democrats sought to question didn't show up, under White House executive privilege.

Nadler has claimed he is conducting "impeachment" hearings against the president, even though such action requires a vote of the full House.

The letter noted Democrats justified allowing the questioning by a consultant because of their rules.

"However, this rationale is not consistent with Federal Code, the Committees' Congressional Handbook, and the signed consulting contract Chairman Nadler entered," they wrote. "Additionally, a dangerous precedent was set by extending the opportunity for a part-time political consultant to question a witness for 30 minutes while denying Ranking Member Collins, a duly elected member of Congress the opportunity designated himself to do the same."