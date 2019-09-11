GOP poised to 'undermine 2nd Amendment more than Obama'

If Republicans support a federal “red flag” law and universal background checks they will have done more than President Obama to undermine Second Amendment rights, contends NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

“Is that what they want their legacy to be?” she asked in an interview Tuesday night with Tucker Carlson on the Fox News Channel.

The red flag laws, which already have been adopted in 17 states and the District of Columbia, allow police to seize guns from people who haven’t even been charged with a crime if they are deemed a danger to society.

Carlson asked: “If government can simply take away your constitutional rights by deciding you are dangerous, and not proving it, then how are they constitutional rights in the first place?”

He noted the San Francisco Board of Supervisors recently passed a unanimous resolution designating the NRA a domestic terror organization.

And Loesch pointed out that some members of Congress — which is considering a federal red flag law — have referred to law-abiding gun owners as “domestic terrorists.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has expressed his support for red-flag laws, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, has said he is open to considering them.

Loesch said the laws are “an inversion of our due process,” in which a person is presumed guilty and must prove his innocence, often by paying thousands of dollars in court costs.

In Indiana, it takes an average of nine months before a person has his day in court.

“It’s an absolute removal of a cornerstone of our republic,” she said.

In some states with red flag laws, anyone can report a person, and law enforcement officers are not required to give notice before they come to seize weapons.

Loesch noted that many sheriffs have said they will not uphold the red flag laws, arguing they are a violation of due process and that implementing them is dangerous.

Last November, 61-year-old Gary Willis was killed in a scuffle with police when officers came to his home in Ferndale, Maryland, to seize his weapons under the state’s red flag law.

While some may have written off San Francisco’s anti-NRA resolution as “It’s San Francisco, they’re all nuts over there,” the sentiment is more popular in the Democratic Party than one might expect, points out PJ Media’s Matt Margolis.

A Rasmussen poll found that 32% of likely Democratic voters favor declaring the NRA a terrorist organization.

Fourteen percent of Republicans and 20% of voters not affiliated with either major party agree.

A total of 28% of Democrats say Americans should be prohibited by law from belonging to pro-gun rights organizations like the NRA, a view shared by 15% of Republicans and 10% of uanffiliateds.