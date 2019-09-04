Great Lakes keep embarrassing climate scientists

Water levels on Lake Erie are higher this summer than they have been in the last 30 years. I know this from fool-proof, up-close observation.

I have a beachfront home on the lake. If Barack Obama had inquired, I would have sold him my place here on the Rustbelt Riviera for 1/50th of the price he paid for his Martha's Vineyards digs, and I still would have made out like a bandit.

Most summer mornings for the last 30 years, I have started my day walking down my steps to the beach and strolling for a couple miles along the sand.

In the past 30 years, there have been only a handful of days when I could not take this walk. This summer, there have been only a handful of days when I could. Water levels on Erie and the other Great Lakes are higher than the historic norms, on Lake Erie much higher.

You need not take my word for it. An article this week in the U.K. Guardian assured its readers, "Depths of lakes that hold about 90 percent of U.S.'s freshwater spiking to record levels, from 14 inches to nearly 3 feet above long-term averages."

"Bigger picture, it's climate change," Richard B. Rood, a professor in the University of Michigan's department of climate and space sciences and engineering, told the Guardian. "There's no doubt that we are in a region where climate change is having an impact."

It wasn't supposed to be like this, however. For the past 20 or so years, climate scientists have promised the opposite. A 2002 National Geographic, "Down the Drain: The Incredible Shrinking Great Lakes," was one of many such articles to sound the alarm.

In 2012, National Geographic doubled down on the shrinkage bet with another alarmist article, "Warming Lakes: Climate Change and Variability Drive Low Water Levels on the Great Lakes."

In 2013, the International Joint Commission (IJC) ratcheted up the hysteria. "We have reached a tipping point," said the IJC's John Nevin. Low water levels in lakes Michigan and Huron drove the IJC to this conclusion, the named culprit, of course, being "climate change."

This nonsense continued through at least 2017, when Cleveland.com warned its readers, "Rising temperatures could lower water levels in the lakes, intensify harmful algal blooms and threaten fish and wildlife."

The algae became the story in December 2018. "A climate change report released Nov. 23 predicts more severe harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie that can close beaches and threaten drinking water," so said the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

In fact, the noise about algae on Lake Erie reached such levels that people in Kansas City where I live were commiserating with me about the horrible algae plague on the lake.

I cannot speak for the whole lake, but I can speak for the few miles of beach that I see. For the first time in 30 years we had no algae all summer.

Let me circle back to that 2012 National Geographic article. "Low water levels are not the only climate-related trend being observed on the Great Lakes," the article assured us. "Ice cover is also declining."

Two years later, Lake Michigan had its highest percentage of ice coverage ever. In the winter of 2018-2019, lakes Erie, Superior and Huron all flirted with historic highs.

Back to water levels. In June 2019, Scientific American observed the obvious about recent trends: "Six years ago, lake levels were low, now lakeside communities face widespread flooding."

Unwilling to part with a bankable thesis, its editors rationalized their failure to predict even the near future with the all-purpose headline, "Climate Change Sends Great Lakes Water Levels Seesawing."

These people do not embarrass easily. With his beachfront purchase in Martha's Vineyard, Obama showed why. If you're running a scam, your only real worry is getting caught.