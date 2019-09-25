The Greta Thunberg show: Public child abuse

Using children as bait to create media sympathy for various causes, is an increasingly employed method in the West. The latest, Swedish Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old, has been given the role of "media puppet for climate change." She recently spoke at the United Nations, probably without a clue of the political game she is a useful tool for. The teenager is even nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize this year, which she might get judging on the politicized way the Norwegian Nobel Committee picks its honorees. Whoever is popular in the ultra-liberal mainstream media has, in recent years, also been awarded the Prize, disregarding the requirements stated in the will of Alfred Nobel.

Swedish Greta Thunberg apparently has a known past with mental issues, a diagnosis of Asperger's syndrome, high-functioning autism, depression, a history of self-starvation and obsessive compulsive disorder. This is the child now pampered by power structures in society to travel the world with the mainstream media covering her every step as she gives apocalyptic speeches and end-of-the-world threats. As the world searches for heroes, someone in powerful places has decided that Greta Thunberg is what we need. Let me guess that it will remain that way for as long as Thunberg and her parents allow the abuse of the girl to continue. Once it is over, and she stops being useful to whoever is paying for all of this, we will never hear of her again.

The young girl initially found world fame by organizing school strikes in her hometown in Sweden, skipping school and demanding climate change be taken seriously by world leaders. Then someone paid for the community organizing of similar protests in over a hundred cities, and Thunberg was forefront at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in front of the British Parliament and at U.N. climate talks. After dropping school again, to travel the world and perform theatrical, angry speeches, one wonders what benefit it will bring Greta later in life.

The world truly has gone mad. Thunberg, now used by the politicized "climate change" industry, is only 16! The child is allowed to give hysterical, rude talks about "the world at mass extinction, entire ecosystems collapsing" and end-of-the-world stories. "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth," she scolded. It is utter stupidity. Thunberg, for one, would not even be able to travel were it not for economic growth and billion dollar wealth pushed into the very same industry she now is a poster child for. Who writes her speeches? The guy should be fired.

The disarrayed child is allowed to mockingly shout "how dare you" at the grown-ups in the U.N. assembly, who have to sit and listen to such rubbish simply because big money has paid for her very entrance. The Swede simply displays a complete lack of manners, typical of Western youth these days, behavior that must have shocked many of the U.N. delegates who are honorable individuals in senior positions in their respectable countries. The Thunberg story is a testament of the suicidal state Western culture currently finds itself in, abusing a child into such public embarrassment.

Let me predict that nobody will care what will happen to this child in later years, when Thunberg has outdone her use to the mainstream powers. Is this what we have become, so lightheartedly using her already frail destiny to achieve "sympathy" for a cause that already has billions of dollars in its pot?

Apparently, Donald Trump, who gave a brilliant speech at the U.N., is her enemy. She is aligned with the media owners, which tells you all you need to know about who pays for the Thunberg show. Everyone knows that China and the Far East are the worst climate offenders, using coal and so on, yet of that Thunberg has nothing to say.

When the parents of another used child, the Syrian Boy, Omran Daqneesh, depicted in the iconic orange ambulance, protested against the use of his face, the media hardly reported it. The parents said to Lebanese media that they were furious that their son was abused by rebel groups who used his face in the international propaganda campaigns against Assad. The boy's face, for whom the CNN anchor and the whole world so famously cried, became iconic in Western media, to symbolize the brutality of the Assad regime as Aleppo fell.

Whoever is responsible for the abuse of Greta, let him stop. Let her go home and finish her schooling and regain the chance for a bright future in Sweden.