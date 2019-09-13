Gun rights group asks Dems about 'knife control'

A Second Amendment advocacy group is demanding that Democrats in Congress bent on more gun control acknowledge they also are pursuing "knife control" because of recent multiple stabbing attacks.

Alan M. Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, noted a brutal stabbing attack this week in Florida that left multiple victims injured.

"Five people were brutally stabbed," he said. "The nation deserves to know whether Democrats will hold the suspect responsible, or blame the knife he used."

Gottlieb points out the irony of Democrats demanding more gun control while unstable and violent individuals are using other types of weapons.

An argument even could be made for "car control" because of the many people hurt using vehicles.

CNN reported the mass stabbing happened at Dyke Industries in Florida on Wednesday. Suspect Antwann D. Brown, a worker there, was taken into custody. Police said he stabbed fellow employees with a folding knife. Brown, 41. had worked at the company for several months and there were no known "employment issues." The stabbing happened after a "dispute" developed and Brown was asked to clock out. The five victims were hospitalized in various conditions.

It was hardly an isolated incident, Gottlieb pointed out.

He cited a stabbing rampage last month in Southern California that killed four, another in Massachusetts in August that killed two and injured a third, and a stabbing in California's Ventura County two weeks ago that killed two.

Also, a Cincinnati man was charged this week with murder for a Mount Airy stabbing. A man wanted for a deadly stabbing some years ago turned himself in in Virginia, and a student was accused of stabbing staff at a Denver elementary school.

"Democrats and the gun prohibition lobby have been remarkably silent about these crimes," Gottlieb said. "We're waiting for someone to start complaining about 'an epidemic of knife violence.' There are no background checks or waiting periods involved in purchasing knives, and in any given year, according to the annual FBI crime reports, more people die from stabbings than are killed with either rifles or shotguns, so maybe congressional Democrats will start talking about that."

He said the "real issue" is that "in every brutal slaying, regardless of the weapon used, the perpetrator should be held responsible."

"But only when firearms are involved do these knee-jerk crusaders demand action, and it is always aimed at guns and the people who own them who had nothing at all to do with the crime."

Gottlieb said his group is calling out Democrats and "gun control extremists."

"If they're satisfied to hold knife-wielding killers individually responsible, the same standard must apply when it comes to crimes committed with firearms. Millions of people who own knives and/or guns have harmed nobody, so Democrats should stop treating them all like criminals."