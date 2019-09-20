Gun sales boom as Dems argue for confiscation

A few years ago, when Barack Obama was repeatedly asking Congress to impose gun control, the logical happened.

Sales soared.

In fact, an attorney for the National Rifle Association, Chuck Michel, declared Obama "the gun salesman of the decade."

Michel explained Obama's agenda "caused people to go out and buy guns in record numbers."

But could that honorary title have been handed out prematurely?

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke has triggered a surge in sales by vowing that if elected he will dispatch authorities to confiscate weapons.

At the Democratic presidential candidate debate in Houston last week, O'Rourke said, "Hell yes, we're going to take away your AR-15."

Now, an Arizona gun store, Alpha Dog Firearms, is offering "Beto Specials."

One rifle sold out in four hours.

Owner Matt Boggs explained: "I saw the comments that he made, and I was kinda like, 'You know what: the hell with this guy.'"

The ad he posted: "Beto O'Rourke said 'hell yes we're taking your AR's'. Well Beto, we're discounting AR15's to such a low priced that EVERY AMERICAN can afford one. How about the low low price of just $349.99? Yeah, that works. Available online only. Go to www.alphadogfirearmsaz.com and look for all our AR15 and AK47 deals under the BETO SPECIALS tab."

Town Hall reported that in a matter of hours the Arizona store sold 200 rifles and had to inform his customers they were sold out.

O'Rourke said he would come for guns "designed to kill people on a battlefield."

In 2012, gun sales boomed when Obama was pursuing reelection and Americans were concerned more regulations would come from an "unleashed" second-term president.

Smith & Wesson stock soared and Sturm, Ruger & Co., hit a milestone with the sale of 1 million weapons.

National Review reported this week the National Instant Criminal Background Check System recorded a 15.5% increase in background checks last month.

In Minnesota, background checks were up over 100%.

National statistics show there were about three homicides by firearm per 100,000 people in the U.S. for the most recent reporting period. By comparison, there are about 1,350 unborn infants killed by abortion in the same population.

When Trump took over the presidency following Obama, gun sales dropped.

A Pew poll at the end of last year found three in 10 American adults own a gun for protection.

Fox News commentator Karl Rove said this week about O'Rourke's gun-confiscation vow, "It got him headlines, but it has not moved him in the polls."

The former White House deputy chief of staff said O'Rourke's plan would "be a mess."