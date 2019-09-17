SECTIONS
Gun store runs 'Beto Special' on AR-15s

Sells out in less than 4 hours

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2019 at 11:04pm
(PLURALIST) A Phoenix gun store ran a discount on AR-15 rifles in direct response to 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke and sold out in less than four hours.

In a Facebook post shared Friday, Alpha Dog Firearms revealed it had sold out of its $349.99 “Beto special.”

“We’re trying to process the orders and work on getting more special deals for our good friend gun grabber Beto,” the company said in the post, which was “liked” more than 1,000 times.

