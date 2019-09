(MINNEAPOLIS STAR-TRIBUNE) Weekly Bible study had just ended at the St. Paul church Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on congregants milling about outside.

RayVell Carter ducked for cover. Then a child’s scream pierced the darkness.

“They shot my dad! They shot my dad!” Carter’s 8-year-old daughter cried. She sprinted toward her grandfather, who has a legal permit to carry a firearm. He shot into the darkness in self-defense.

