Harris flip-flops on criminal justice plan

(Washington Examiner) Sen. Kamala Harris’ criminal justice reform plan represents a stark reversal from her prosecutor days on body cameras, police shooting investigations, cash bonds, and other contentious law enforcement issues, a Washington Examiner inspection found.

Much of the California Democrat's plan, released Monday on her presidential campaign website, focuses on reducing "mass incarceration" and calls to “drastically [limit] the number of people we expose to our criminal justice system.”

But Harris took a different approach as San Francisco district attorney from 2004-11. In a 2008 letter to the editor in The Recorder, a legal newspaper, Harris boasted that her office “nearly tripled the number of misdemeanor cases taken to trial” since 2003 and argued that misdemeanor crimes “erode our quality of life and are often a gateway to more serious offenses that jeopardize public safety.”

