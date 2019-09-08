Humanists call for creationism-teaching ban in Welsh schools

(BBC NEWS) The teaching of creationism could "creep in" to schools under Wales' new curriculum, scientists have said.

A letter signed by 46 individuals and organisations, including Sir David Attenborough, asks the Welsh Government to explicitly ban the teaching of creationism as science.

Organised by campaign group Humanists UK, it also calls for primary school pupils to be taught about evolution.

The Welsh Government said it expects "all pupils will be taught evolution".

