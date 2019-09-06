Hurricane Dorian battering North Carolina

(WEATHER UNDERGROUND) Hurricane Dorian is lashing the Carolinas with storm surge flooding, rainfall flooding, high winds and tornadoes and will have impacts in southeast Virginia and southeast Massachusetts Friday and Saturday.

Dorian's maximum sustained winds have ticked down slightly, making it a Category 2 hurricane. Regardless of these small intensity changes, the hurricane's impacts will likely be similar.

Hurricane-force winds are now coming ashore in South Carolina with damage has been reported more than 50 miles inland from tropical-storm-force winds. An observation from Fort Fisher Monument, North Carolina, recently reported a sustained wind of 60 mph and a hurricane-force gust.

