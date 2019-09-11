SECTIONS
'I'll ram the cockpit'

New 9/11 account recalls heroic plans to stop Flight 93

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2019 at 10:15am
(Fox News) "They made the decision we didn’t have to make.”

Those are the words of Lt. Col. Marc Sasseville, as recalled 18 years later in a new account of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks from the perspective of decision-makers in Washington, survivors, military service members and the families of those aboard United Flight 93, which was hijacked before passengers fought back and brought the plane down.

Sasseville – an F-16 Air Force pilot who, along with Lt. Heather “Lucky” Penney, was tasked with stopping Flight 93 by any means necessary from being weaponized like the jets at the World Trade Center and Pentagon that morning – lauded the brave passengers for doing exactly that, sacrificing themselves to foil the terrorists.

