Inspector general confirms he wants criminal charges against Comey

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz disclosed at a House hearing Wednesday that he referred former FBI Director James Comey for criminal prosecution for leaking sensitive government information.

"We are required by the [Inspector General] Act to send information that we've identified that could plausibly be criminal to the Department of Justice," said Horowitz, The Washington Times reported.

The Justice Department decided not to prosecute.

In May 2017, Comey asked a law professor friend to give the New York Times copies of a memo of his conversations with President Trump. Comey later acknowledged to Congress that his intent was to trigger a special counsel investigation of the president.

In a report released last month, Horowitz said Comey "set a dangerous example."

On Wednesday, the inspector general told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that Comey's behavior would set a precedent.

"Our concern was empowering FBI directors or, frankly, any FBI employee with the authority to decide they are not going to follow established norms and procedures because, in their view, they’ve made a judgment that the individuals they are dealing with can’t be trusted," he said.

When asked if Mr. Comey’s holding the highest position in the bureau added to his concern, Mr. Horowitz confirmed it had.

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., called Horowitz's disclosure of the criminal referral "monumental," the Times reported.

Responding to Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Horowitz said he would look into allegations Comey lied during his 2017 Senate testimony.

Asked if he knew of another FBI director referred for criminal prosecution, Horowitz said he did not.