Jeffrey Epstein's model-scouting pal vanishes like a 'ghost'

'Disappeared without a trace'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2019 at 12:46pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- The model agency boss accused of scouting young girls for pedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein has disappeared like a “ghost,” as investigators scour the globe searching for him, a new report said.

French authorities want to quiz Jean-Luc Brunel, 72, over his ties to Epstein as part of their own probe into the late financier who had a house in Paris, according to the Daily Mirror.

“He is a ghost who has disappeared without a trace,” a legal source in Paris told the paper of Brunel, who discovered some of the biggest names in modeling, including Christy Turlington and Angie Everhardt.

Read the full story ›

