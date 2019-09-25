Jesuit school refuses to fire married gay teacher

(CNN) A move to penalize a Jesuit high school for refusing to fire a teacher in a same-sex marriage has been temporarily suspended by the Vatican, allowing the school to celebrate upcoming religious holidays.

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis refused to fire a married gay teacher back in June, defying an order from the city's archdiocese. Their refusal prompted the Archbishop, Charles Thompson, to issue a decree that the school could no longer be recognized or identified as a Catholic institution.

But now, that's changing -- at least temporarily.

