Jew-haters are the problem, not Israel

The idea that there is this mythical nation of Palestine is unknown to those in the Arab world, but anti-Semites and fools use it with great agility as an excuse to undermine Israel. Not that there is a definable difference between the two groups, and that includes Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. But I digress.

The Bible is the final authority in support of what I have just said; and not that it is needed, archeology too supports my fact.

Jew-haters are all motivated by the same mindset: 1) they hate Jews but are unable to provide any truly intellectual reasoning for hating them, even as the more dishonest Jew-haters will deny hating Jews. They fall back on the old "I have friends" who are "whatever" line, only they insert "Jews." I've heard the pathetic reasonings of Jew-haters, and regardless of the lengths they go to deceive themselves, they don't deceive anyone else – they are Jew-haters; 2) ultimately the Jew-haters want to see the destruction of Israel; and 3) you will never hear them acknowledge the true facts about Israel nor the fact that the idea of Palestine as the assignation tossed around today is more mythical than unicorns with udders.

The artificiality of a Palestinian identity is reflected in the attitudes and actions of neighboring Arab nations who never established a Palestinian state themselves. The rhetoric by Arab leaders on behalf of the Palestinians rings hollow. Arabs in neighboring states, who control 99.9 percent of the Middle East land, have never recognized a Palestinian entity. They have always considered Palestine and its inhabitants part of the great "Arab nation," historically and politically as an integral part of Greater Syria – Suriyya al-Kubra – a designation that extended to both sides of the Jordan River. In the 1950s, Jordan simply annexed the West Bank since the population there was viewed as the brethren of the Jordanians. The Arabs never established a Palestinian state when the U.N. in 1947 recommended to partition Palestine, and to establish "an Arab and a Jewish state" (not a Palestinian state, it should be noted). Nor did the Arabs recognize or establish a Palestinian state during the two decades prior to the Six-Day War when the West Bank was under Jordanian control and the Gaza Strip was under Egyptian control; nor did the Palestinian Arabs clamor for autonomy or independence during those years under Jordanian and Egyptian rule. Only twice in Jerusalem's history has the city served as a national capital. First as the capital of the two Jewish Commonwealths during the First and Second Temple periods, as described in the Bible, reinforced by archaeological evidence and numerous ancient documents. And again in modern times as the capital of the State of Israel. It has never served as an Arab capital for the simple reason that there has never been a Palestinian Arab state. Well before the 1967 decision to create a new Arab people called "Palestinians," when the word "Palestinian" was associated with Jewish endeavors, Auni Bey Abdul-Hadi, a local Arab leader, testified in 1937 before the Peel Commission, a British investigative body: "There is no such country [as Palestine]! Palestine is a term the Zionists invented! There is no Palestine in the Bible. Our country was for centuries, part of Syria." In a 1946 appearance before the Anglo-American Committee of Inquiry, also acting as an investigative body, the Arab-American historian Philip Hitti stated: "There is no such thing as Palestine in [Arab] history, absolutely not." According to investigative journalist Joan Peters, who spent seven years researching the origins of the Arab-Jewish conflict over Palestine ("From Time Immemorial," 2001), the one identity that was never considered by local inhabitants prior to the 1967 war was "Palestinian Arab." (Eli E. Hertz; "There Has Never Been a Sovereign Arab State in Palestine," Aug. 21, 2019)

The above facts notwithstanding, anti-Semites and Jew-haters will never admit they are wrong and for good reason. If they admit they're wrong that means: a) The Bible must be true, and under no circumstances can secularists ever allow that to happen; and b) it would mean Israel is not the problem, the haters are.

The one constant pursuant to lies is that they are lies. As a result they have no need to be defended or supported by factual truth – thus the reason they are called lies. The troubling thing about lies is that there are so many people waiting to believe them.

Israel bashing is beyond a cottage industry. It is the license that provides the impetus to fallaciously malign Israel and to do so with impunity. The Democratic Party, led by Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, is home to those who hate Israel and Jews in the United States.

But truth, unlike a lie, can always be supported by facts; and truth is typically accompanied by facts. Unlike the lies hissed by elapids such as Omar and Tlaib, following are truths about Israel that anti-Semitics and Jew-haters do not want you to know. Most of them are as ignorant of the following truths as they are of the factual history of America.

Alex Maximov is a software engineer who resides in Israel. He is also Russian. Mr. Maximov has this to say: "Israel is the most Westernized, democratic and secular country in the Middle East. Also Israel is one of the most diverse in terms of population. You have Jews from all over the world, and each group brings their own experience. Besides Jews, there are Arabs, Druze and Cherkessian minorities. Israel has a lot of people following Judaism, but – there are Muslims, Christians of different flavors, Druze, and Samaritans." ("Quora," April 27, 2019)

Following are more facts anti-Semitics and Jew-haters would like to keep you ignorant about. Robert E. Litan, for the Brookings Institution, wrote: "As the United States copes with large immigration flows and increasing diversity in these highly uncertain times, it may want to look to an unusual model country – Israel – for some fresh ideas about taking full advantage of diversity. … Unlike immigrants to other developed countries, who must apply separately for citizenship, immigrants to Israel automatically become citizens. Israel thus has every incentive to integrate them socially, culturally, and linguistically. And it does just that. Upon their arrival in Israel, immigrants are offered language training, housing, job search assistance, and, for their first several months, economic support." ("Diversity In Israel: Lessons For The United States," Robert E. Litan, Nonresident Senior Fellow – Economic Studies, Dec. 1, 2002)

Israel has the highest standard of living in the Middle East and ranks among the world's top countries by percentage of citizens with military training, percentage of citizens holding a tertiary education degree, research and development spending by GDP percentage, women's safety, life expectancy, innovativeness and happiness. And let me not omit that Israel is one of the most ethnically diverse countries in the world.

These facts are easily substantiated, albeit be prepared to spend a lot of time doing the research on same, because it would appear that Google et al. do not want people to know these truths either. Much of the information is buried behind many search pages or erased by the search engine altogether.

I personally know easily well in excess of 100 people who have visited Israel, and all attest to the same thing. They attest to what the anti-Semites and Jew-haters either do not know or worse, they know and don't want you to know that Israel is a beacon of modernity, religious freedom and equality of living in the Middle East.

There's one other thing; and it's something Ilhan Omar specifically should applaud Israel for. Omar is, politely put, a trollop; less politely put, she is a tramp by every definition of same. That said, in Israel she would be free to whore around at her leisure as evidenced by her man-crazy ravenous behavior in the U.S. In the "Moos-lim" countries she raves about, they stone women to death at the mere hint of loose morals.

Israel is a country the approximate size of New Jersey that's forced to defend itself against essentially an entire continent. People like Omar and Tlaib want it destroyed. They lie, making claims that they are interested only in a two-state solution; the truth is they want one thing and one thing only – the complete and total destruction Israel and the death of Jews.

Omar, Tlaib and their "Muslim" kind are the illegitimate descendants of the illegitimate child of Abram and Sari's servant Hagar. I could understand how they feel watching for millennia, as the Jews are the biblically chosen of God and they, i.e., Muslims, were viewed as less than nothing. However, the truth is that God is not a respecter of persons when it comes to salvation or judgment.

With that thought in mind, I would suggest if Muslims really wanted to spite the Jews, they would accept Jesus Christ as their Savior and stop trying to mimic some sexually crazed pedophile called Muhammad. Then they could have the distinct recognition of leading Jews to Christ instead of incurring scorn, condemnation and distrust by decent people the world over.

It is not Jewish people committing near daily acts of ruthless terrorism and pagan barbarism. It is not Jews who boast of practicing the subjugation of every facet of life. It is not the Jews who murder their daughters for marrying outside of their faith. It is not the Jews who are committed to global subjugation to a false prophet. It was not the Jews who committed mass murder at the 1976 Munich Olympic Games. It is not Jews who are guilty of beheading American journalists and businessmen in the Middle East. It is not Jews who are torturing, raping and murdering Christians and children on a global scale. It was not Jews who murdered innocent co-workers in San Bernardino, California. It was not a Jew who committed mass murder on the Fort Hood Army base. It was not Jews who slaughtered innocent people attending the Boston Marathon. It is not the Jewish politicians in America who are calling for the death of people and supporting "BDS." Not one Jewish neighborhood in America or the world for that matter is called a "no-go zone" by law enforcement. Conversely, there's not a country on earth that has opened its borders to Muslims in which there aren't significant numbers of "no-go zones."

The anti-Semites and Jew-haters are loathe to change, even though they are miserable people caught up in their own zeitgeist of misery. Truthfully, they have found that despising Jews doesn't make them feel any better than their secretly despising themselves for being reminded that one cannot be in obedience to God and hate Israel.