Joe Biden's eye fills with blood

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden's left eye appeared to have a blood vessel burst while he was participating in CNN's town hall on climate change.

Biden, 76, has long been plagued by health issues. In 1988, he suffered an aneurysm that burst and required him to undergo emergency surgery. The then-senator was so close to death that a Catholic priest began preparing to administer the sacrament of last rites.

Months later, surgeons clipped a second aneurysm before it burst. Biden then took a seven-month leave from the Senate following the surgery. He has described the operation as “they literally had to take the top of my head off.”

Read the full story ›