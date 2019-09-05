SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S.
Print

Joe Biden's eye fills with blood

During CNN's town hall on climate change

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2019 at 10:02pm
Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden's left eye appeared to have a blood vessel burst while he was participating in CNN's town hall on climate change.

Biden, 76, has long been plagued by health issues. In 1988, he suffered an aneurysm that burst and required him to undergo emergency surgery. The then-senator was so close to death that a Catholic priest began preparing to administer the sacrament of last rites.

Months later, surgeons clipped a second aneurysm before it burst. Biden then took a seven-month leave from the Senate following the surgery. He has described the operation as “they literally had to take the top of my head off.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Obamas accused of 'deplorable behavior'
'Deepfake' app causes fraud, privacy fears in China
Joe Biden's eye fills with blood
'Venomous': Millionaire farmer 'killed by his wife and her lover'
Today, denunciation defeats discourse
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×