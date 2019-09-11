Johnny Cash was nearly killed by an ostrich

(FOX NEWS) -- Johnny Cash suffered a lingering battle against addiction to drugs throughout his life, but the Man in Black desperately tried to find his way into the light.

Pastor Greg Laurie recently detailed the singer’s grueling road to salvation in a book titled "Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon." It features interviews with Cash’s family, friends and business associates to further explore how the star found God before he passed away in 2003 at age 71 from diabetes.

“[Cash] has this bad boy image, this outlaw image, and that was true, but yet deep down inside, Johnny was a very committed follower of Jesus Christ,” Laurie told Fox News. “He was raised in a Christian home. He had lapses in his faith. He returned to it. He fell again. He got on his feet again. He fell again. But I think it was really the intervention of [his wife] June Carter Cash that probably saved his life, and it was her strong faith in God, and... that God came through this time of addiction that he struggled with.

Read the full story ›