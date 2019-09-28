SECTIONS
Judge demands AOC appear in court for blocking Twitter followers

Congresswoman initially tried to have case dismissed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2019 at 7:13pm
(NEWSBUSTERS) Liberals should not have been so quick to change the rules for politicians online.

When a federal judge declared that President Trump, as a politician, couldn’t block his Twitter followers, the ruling applied to other politicians as well. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is being sued by former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind for blocking him on Twitter. After Cortez tried to get the case dismissed, a judge demanded on September 27 that she appear in court to explain why she blocked Hikind and 19 other individuals.

Ocasio-Cortez’s aide explained in court that the Congresswoman blocked people if their commentary was not “constructive.” This was not enough for Brooklyn judge Frederic Block. He demanded that Ocasio-Cortez come to court herself to explain her reasons for blocking people.

Read the full story ›

