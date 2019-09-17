Judicial Watch goes after communications of 'FBI/CIA informant'

Washington watchdog Judicial Watch is investigating another alleged instance of entrapment of the Trump campaign in the 2016 election by Obama bureaucrats.

Judicial Watch said Monday it has filed a Freedom of Information lawsuit against the Justice Department seeking records of communications between Robert Mueller's special counsel office and Felix Sater, who was recently confirmed to be an informant for the FBI and CIA.

Sater allegedly pushed a Russian real estate deal in 2016 while working at the Trump organization.

"Was a Russian real estate deal being pushed on the Trump Organization part of a set-up by a FBI/CIA informant?" Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton asked. "The new Judicial Watch lawsuit attempts to shed light on what could be another aspect of Deep State abusive Spygate operation targeting President Trump."

Judicial Watch said Sater "began working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1998, after he was caught in a stock-fraud scheme."

It was Andrew Weissmann who, as supervising assistant U.S. attorney, signed the agreement that brought Sater on as a government informant. Weissman was a key member of Mueller's special counsel team.

Federal prosecutors wrote a letter to Sater's sentencing judge on Aug.27, 2009, in an effort to get him a lighter sentence: "Sater's cooperation was of a depth and breadth rarely seen."

Judicial Watch also said Sater apparently was a CIA informant during the mid-2000s, doing undercover work with Russian military and intelligence officers.

And his name appears more than 100 times in the Mueller report, which concluded the Trump campaign did not conspire with Russia to win the 2016 election.

But the report makes no mention of that the fact that he was an active undercover informant for the FBI and CIA for more than two decades.

Judicial Watch, in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, is seeking the FBI "302" interview reports of Sater that are referenced in the Mueller report; any offer agreements between Sater and the U.S. government; and records of communications between Sater and government employees.

Judicial Watch said that in 2015, Sater repeatedly tried to arrange for Trump attorney Michael Cohen and candidate Trump, as representatives of the Trump organization, to travel to Russia to meet with Russian government officials and possible financing partners.

Also, though his proposal appears to have been rejected by the Trump campaign, Sater persisted. "Into the spring of 2016," the Mueller report notes, "Sater and Cohen continued to discuss a trip to Moscow."

At one point, Sater emailed Cohen about trying to arrange a meeting with Putin and Trump.