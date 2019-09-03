Justin Bieber: God's perfect love saved me from drugs

(CHRISTIAN POST) -- Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggles stemming from childhood stardom, including drug abuse and anxiety, and how his Christian faith and marriage to Hailey Baldwin led to his healing.

In a candid Instagram note to his 118 million followers, the popstar reflected on how achieving fame at the tender age of 13, combined with growing up in an unstable home and having “access to whatever I wanted,” led him to struggle both mentally and physically.

“It’s hard to get out of bed in the morning with the right attitude when you are overwhelmed with your life, your past, job, responsibilities, emotions, your family, your finances, relationships,” Bieber wrote.

